1 hour ago

Ghana’s senior minister, Yaw Osafo-Maafo, has tested positive for COVID-19, according to an official announcement on Tuesday, July 7, 2020.

Speaking at a press conference, the Minister for Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah said the senior minister is doing well and receiving treatment.

“Senior Minister Osafo-Maafo has been informed that his sample taken has returned positive for COVID-19,” Oppong Nkrumah said.

The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has since Saturday, July 4, 2020, been on self-isolation after coming close to someone who tested positive for Coronavirus.

Ghana’s case count

Seven more persons have died of COVID-19 in Ghana, increasing the death toll to 129, according to the latest Ghana Health Service report on July 6, 2020.

Also, 992 new coronavirus cases have increased the total case count to 21,077.

The recoveries have shot up to 16,070 with the active cases standing at 4,878.