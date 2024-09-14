40 minutes ago

Senior Staff Association of Universities of Ghana have declared a total nationwide strike over their poor working conditions.

This follows the government’s failure to honour their demands for better service conditions after a series of protests and negotiations.

Members of the association are expected to withdraw all their services in all public universities of the country effective Monday September 16, 2024.

According to the group, the government failed to meet their September 16 deadline in implementing their demands despite reaching an agreement.

In a statement signed by its National Chairman, George Ansong, the group indicated that the government reneged on paying them the new rate of vehicle maintenance and related allowances.

They further state that government failed to release their tier 2 deductions to their fund managers since January 2024 as well as recalculating interests on pension allowances from 2010 to 2016.

In January 2024, the association together with other worker unions in universities embarked on a nationwide industrial action over the listed demands.

They rescinded the strike after the government promised to honour their side of the negotiations.

All administrative offices including libraries on campuses of public universities and their hospital and security facilities are expected to be closed on the day.

The national leadership of the group say they are not ready to call off the strike until they demands are met.

“Therefore, it is hereby directed that all member campuses adhere to this directive strictly,” the statement concluded.