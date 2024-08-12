6 hours ago

Serbian club FK Radnik Surdulica has successfully signed Ghanaian teenager Douglas Owusu on a four-year contract.

The 18-year-old winger, who has impressed with his performances in Ghana's first division, completed the move after passing his medical examination.

Owusu joins Radnik from Asekem FC, though the transfer fee remains undisclosed.

Owusu has been a rising star in Ghanaian football, representing the national U15, U17, and U20 youth teams.

His stellar form last season, highlighted by a series of spectacular goals, made him one of Asekem FC's standout performers.

FK Radnik Surdulica, currently competing in Serbia's second tier after being relegated from the top flight last season, sees Owusu's signing as a vital part of their rebuilding efforts.

The club has a history of recruiting Ghanaian talent, with players like former Black Stars winger Samuel Owusu, Francis Kyeremeh, and ex-Hearts of Oak defender Godwin Osei Bonsu previously donning the Radnik jersey.

Owusu's move to Serbia marks an important step in his career, offering him the opportunity to develop further in European football.