3 hours ago

Former Hearts of Oak coach Kosta Papic is set to return to the club as new director of football and head coach according to media reports.

Reports rife in the local media suggest that the experienced trainer has agreed a three-year deal with the Accra based club that will see him take charge of the technical team.

The Serbian tactician arrived in Ghana and has reportedly had a fruitful meeting with Hearts of Oak’s board of directors led by Togbe Afede XIV.

Papic was spotted at the Accra sports stadium on Sunday evening during Hearts of Oak’s Ghana Premier League defeat to regional rivals Inter Allies.

Should the deal go through, current head coach Edward Nii Odoom will be reassigned to the steer affairs at the club's U20 side (Auroras FC).

Odoom was appointed as interim coach to guide Hearts of Oak following the sacking of Kim Grant last year due to the club's poor performance in the 2019/20 season.

His appointment was subsequently made permanent prior to the commencement of the 2020/21 season with former Berekum Chelsea and Unity FC coach Asare Bediako as his new assistant.