1 hour ago

Newly-Promoted Italian Serie A side Benevento have expressed interest in the signing of Ghanaian international Emmanuel Gyasi ahead of their topflight campaign next season.

The 26-year old has been in scintillating form for Spezia in the Serie B netting eight goals and providing five assists in the 29 games he has featured for the club.

The exploits of the winger has caught the attention of Benevento manager Filipo Inzaghi who is ready to swoop for him this summer.

Reports say, initial contact has been made by Benevento for Gyasi and the talks between the two clubs is likely to begin in the coming weeks.

Gyasi has just one-year left on his current Spezia contract with his release clause set at 700,000 Euros.