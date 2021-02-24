1 hour ago

A series of email correspondence allegedly from the Office of former First Lady, Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings has been leaked by her former confidant after a falling out following the death of her husband, Jerry John Rawlings.

The 2012 dated emails obtained by MyNewsGh.com showed the former first lady coordinating the formation of her National Democratic Party (NDP) in which she said she will make “these people weep like children”, in what is believed to be an apparent reference to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) which she left to form to her own party.

The former First Lady who is revealed to have been targeting established businessmen and women to join and fund her NDP dream also ordered her team to not deal with “Sidii anymore since he and Ransford are working together”.

MyNewsGh.com is unable to confirm if the “Sidii” under reference is the same as Sidii Abubakar Musah who is the immediate past NDC National Youth Organizer.

The emails were leaked by one Owusu-Cobbiah Richard who said he signed a letter as a Founding Father of the NDP but is being ousted by the party following a fallout.

In a statement accompanying the leaked email, Owuss-Cobbiah said he wants “to put on record without any equivocation” that he is original “founder member” of the NDP and an imposter and will never claim ownership of what does not belong to him.

He disclosed that those who doubt who is and need information must consult Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings herself her daughter Yaa Asantewaa Agyeman-Rawlings who was active in the formation of the NDP.

MyNewsGh.com has shelved other more damning email correspondence that have the potential to scandalize the former first lady and actors mentioned pending our verification of some particular information and names.

While outwardly the former First Lady is hardly heard or seen, she found her voice in the secrecy guaranteed by email which has now been leaked by someone she once trusted.

Source: mynewsgh.com