2 hours ago

Servette FC has bolstered its defensive lineup by signing experienced Ghanaian central defender Kasim Nuhu Adams.

The 29-year-old, who has a strong track record in Swiss football, returns to the Super League, where he previously made his mark with Young Boys and FC Basel.

Adams is no stranger to Swiss football fans, having played 78 matches for Young Boys between 2016 and 2018, where he played a vital role in securing several key victories for the club.

His return to Switzerland in the 2022-2023 season with FC Basel saw him contribute significantly to their impressive run to the semi-finals of the UEFA Conference League.

The defender's experience isn't limited to Switzerland; he has also amassed considerable experience in Germany, playing over 40 matches in the Bundesliga with TSG Hoffenheim and during a loan spell at Fortuna Düsseldorf.

His wealth of experience across top European leagues is expected to be a key asset for Servette as they look to strengthen their backline for the upcoming season.

Adams joins Servette FC on a one-year deal, with the option to extend for an additional season.

However, the completion of the transfer is subject to obtaining a residence and work permit.

The club has expressed excitement over Adams' arrival and is optimistic that his presence will solidify their defense for the season ahead.