1 hour ago

Seven people have sustained critical injuries following a road accident at Kubease along the Konongo–Kumasi highway.

The crash reportedly occurred at about 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 5, 2026.

Emergency responders rescued the injured victims and rushed them to the Konongo-Odumasi Government Hospital, where they are currently receiving medical treatment.

According to preliminary reports, the accident involved three vehicles: a Daewoo STC bus with registration number GS 7045-22, a Volvo vehicle with registration number GN 4093-21, and a Benz Atego truck with registration number GR 7972-17.

All seven injured individuals were transported to the hospital for emergency care following the crash.

Authorities have yet to determine the exact cause of the accident, and further investigations are expected to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.