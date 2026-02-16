1 hour ago

The remains of seven Ghanaian traders who lost their lives in a brutal terrorist assault in Titao, northern Burkina Faso, have been buried, as Ghana steps up efforts to bring surviving victims back home.

The update was given by the Minister for the Interior, Muntaka Mubarak, during an interview on Joy FM’s Super Morning Show on Monday, February 16.

According to the Minister, the condition of the bodies made repatriation impossible. He explained that the victims were severely burnt and had begun decomposing, forcing authorities to proceed with burial arrangements in Burkina Faso.

“The bodies were completely burnt and beyond recognition. By yesterday, decomposition had set in, so a decision was taken for them to be buried,” Mr Mubarak stated.

He noted that although Ghana had hoped its diplomatic representatives would be present at the burial, the deteriorating security situation in the area made it too risky for officials to travel there.

“The Burkina Faso authorities informed us that the burial would take place at 10 a.m. today. However, our women who were not seriously injured were able to attend, witness the process, and document it with photographs,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Interior Minister disclosed that Burkina Faso’s military is working to secure a safe passage for the survivors. This corridor will allow both the injured and uninjured victims to be transported to Ghana’s mission in Ouagadougou, where arrangements will be made for their eventual return to Ghana.

The victims were among 18 Ghanaians—mostly tomato traders and truck drivers—who were ambushed during the attack last Saturday. The incident claimed seven lives and left several others wounded.

Providing further details, Mr Mubarak said three men sustained injuries, while one woman remains in critical condition.

“Sadly, we lost seven of our men. Three were injured, one woman is in a critical state, and the rest suffered minor injuries,” he said.

The government has reiterated its commitment to supporting the affected families and ensuring the safe evacuation and care of all surviving Ghanaian nationals caught up in the attack.