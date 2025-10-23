3 hours ago

Seven men have been arraigned before the Achimota District Court for allegedly conspiring to assault a senior police officer at the Tesano Police Station in Accra.

The accused — Ebenezer Yaw Ankomah (29, student), Festus Annor (27, okada rider), Eugene Ekow Enchil (32, dispatch rider), Anthony Amponsah (25, blogger), Muskin Mohammed (28, dispatch rider), Ishawu Mumuni (25, okada rider), and Banisah Joseph (31, dispatch rider) — have been charged with conspiracy to commit crime, assault on a public officer, and unlawful assembly.

According to Police Tesano Case R.O. No. 299/2025, the incident occurred on October 8, 2025, around 2:30 p.m., when the accused, led by Ankomah, allegedly mobilised about 40 motorbike riders to storm the Tesano Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) premises.

The group reportedly arrived blaring their horns and chanting war songs, in what police described as an attempt to stage a riot over undisclosed grievances.

The complainant, Superintendent Mrs. Comfort Forkah, Divisional MTTD Commander at Tesano, stepped out to calm the situation but was allegedly attacked and assaulted by the mob. Police officers at the station quickly intervened, managing to subdue and arrest seven of the men while others fled.

The suspects were transferred to the Tesano Divisional CID for further investigations and later charged before the court. They face three counts — Conspiracy to Commit Crime (Assault on a Public Officer), Assault on a Public Officer under Section 205 of the Criminal and Other Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29), and Unlawful Assembly under Section 296(21) of the same Act.

Prosecutor B. Arther told the court that the accused persons’ actions were “unlawful and posed a serious threat to public order.”

The case, investigated by Detective Sergeant Meshack Nkrumah, has been adjourned for further hearing as the court decides whether to grant bail or remand the accused persons.