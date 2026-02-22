4 hours ago

As the 2026 Major League Soccer season kicks off, Ghanaian talent is once again set to feature prominently across North America’s top flight.

‎A total of 17 players of Ghanaian descent will compete for 11 different clubs this campaign, underlining the country’s growing influence in the league.

‎Among the headline names is Joseph Paintsil, who will look to build on his impact withLA Galaxy. In Canada, CF Montreal will rely on the attacking duo of Prince-Osei Owusu and Kwadwo Opoku, while Vancouver Whitecaps count on Emmanuel Afriyie Sabbi.

‎Elsewhere, FC Dallas have experienced centre-back Lalas Abubakar, and Colorado Rapids will feature Ali Fadal.

‎At Minnesota United FC, forward Kelvin Yeboah brings attacking promise, while Nashville SC have defensive reinforcement in Maxwell Woledzi alongside Shakur Mohammed.

The Ghanaian presence extends to New York Red Bulls with Sofo Mohammed and Ronald Donkor, Philadelphia Union through Ezekiel Alladoh, and expansion side San Diego, who boast Emmanuel Boateng, Manu Duah and Willy Kumado.

‎Meanwhile, Sporting Kansas City will field Stephen Afrifa and Kwaku Agyabeng as they aim to strengthen their campaign.

The widespread representation reflects MLS’s continued appeal to Ghanaian players, offering a competitive platform and growing global visibility. With the new season underway, fans in Ghana and across the diaspora will be watching closely, hopeful that the Black Stars contingent can deliver memorable performances and further cement their country’s footprint in North American football.