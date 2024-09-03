3 hours ago

Lots of shops have been gutted by fire at Flag Junction in Kasoa in the Central Region, destroying properties worth several thousands of Cedis.

The fire outbreak which started around 6:00 at Monday September 2, 2024 affected multiple structures along the Kasoa-Obom road, including carpentry shops and drinking spots.

It took the swift response of personnel of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) who controlled the fire from spreading to other structures and eventually doused it.

No casualties have been reported.

It not immediately known what caused the fire outbreak as investigation has commenced.