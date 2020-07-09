2 hours ago

Sevilla is on the look out for Ghanaian midfielder Elisha Owusu who currently plies his trade in the Belgian Jupiler Pro League.

The 22 year old midfielder born in France to Ghanaian parents has been a revelation this season in the Belgian league for club side KAA Gent.

Owusu has in the past played his club football in France but things did not go too well but has grown in leaps and bounds since moving to Belgium.

The defensive midfield has caught the eye of renowned talent spotter and Sporting director of Sevilla, Monchi and he is ready to snap up the talented footballer when the transfer window opens.

Los Nervionenses have been tracking the player for sometime now and are convinced by what they have seen of him so far.

Sevilla must however be able to convince his club KAA Gent to sell their prized asset with a mouth watering offer.