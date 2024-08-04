3 hours ago

The Abia State University, Uturu, has suspended a lecturer in the Department of Mass Communication, Dr. Udochukwu Emmanuel Ndukwe, for three months over allegations of sexual harassment.

According to Punch, the lecturer had repeatedly been accused of sexually harassing, intimidating and extorting female students of the department.

A video sighted by LIB showed the lecturer, naked and on his knees, being interrogated by some people.

It was gathered that Ndukwe was allegedly set up in a popular hotel by a final-year female student whom he had allegedly been sexually harassing for two years.

LIB further gathered that the lecturer got married in 2022 and obtained his PhD this year.

A letter dated July 30, 2024, and signed by the school’s registrar, Dr Acho Elendu, described the suspended lecturer’s actions as an “embarrassment.”

According to the letter, a panel has been established to further investigate the suspended lecturer.

“Following the disturbing online video clip involving you, trending on social media, which has brought embarrassment to Abia State University, the Vice-Chancellor, on behalf of the Governing Authorities, has approved your immediate suspension from duty for three months, in the first instance, with half salary, in line with the University Conditions of Service pending the conclusion of the investigation for which a panel has been set up,” the letter read.

“You are to hand over any university property in your possession to your Head of Department.

“By this notice, all relevant authorities of the university are to note, for strict compliance.”

Below is the suspension letter