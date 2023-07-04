3 hours ago

A sex tape featuring two first years students of Kwadaso SDA Nursing and Midwifery Training College in the Ashanti regional capital, Kumasi has been leaked by a male student blackmailer.

The video recorded off campus was leaked after the lady in the video gave her phone to her colleague to repair for her.

The blackmailer after copying the video from the phone demanded Fifty Thousand Ghana Cedis (GH¢50.000) from the colleague female and threatened to leak the video if she fails to meet his demand.

The lady’s lack of financial muscle to meet the demand of the blackmailer compelled him to strategically release the tape on 23rd June 2023 at 6:30pm during church service.

The unfortunate act according to some student disrupted the entire Church service throwing auditorium into state of laughter because the female student is said to be very disrespectful.

A female student who confirmed the incident to EIB News Ashanti regional Correspondent Isaac Justice Bediako said, “What I can say is that yes, the two persons in the video are our colleague students. They are all first-year students. The video was recorded off campus that’s all. The case at the moment is before management of the school’’ She said.

She added “The two students even though they are adult I think they need psychological support; the issue is very embarrassing’’.

She however refused to confirm if the two students in the sex tape are currently on campus or not.

Several attempts to reach management of the school for reaction on the issue have been unsuccessful.