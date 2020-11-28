42 minutes ago

Counsel for Daniel Asiedu aka 'sexy don don' who is standing trial for the murder of former member of parliament J.B Danquah-Adu in his home has withdrawn his services for the accused person.

Lawyer Augustine Obour informed the Accra High Court on Friday 27th November,2020 that his position is untenable as his client has admitted to murdering the former MP in a widely circulating video.

In a video making rounds on social media, the accused Daniel Asiedu is seen confessing in his prison cell to the killing of the then Abuakwa North MP in his East Legon home in 2016.

“I therefore find it very difficult to defend this matter when the accused person has told the whole world including jurors that he committed the crime charged” counsel told the court Friday, as reported by Graphic Online's Emmanuel Ebo Hawkson, who was in the courtroom.

Presiding judge, Justice Lydia Osei Marfo was not in agreement with the counsel's decision to withdrawn his services for the accused as admitting to the crime still does not establish a prima facie case against his client.

“Unfortunately, we cannot have control over that. But we know as lawyers that those public sentiments, opinions do not establish a prima facie case against an accused person,” the judge said.

She however respects the lawyer's decision and thanked him for his services but has directed the registrar of the court to write to the Director of Legal Aid to get the accused person a new lawyer.

The case has been adjourned to December 16, where the court is expected to empanel a seven-member jury.