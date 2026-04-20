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Ghanaian youngster Shadrack Addo continued his impressive form in Spain, scoring for the second consecutive game, but it was not enough to prevent Atlético Madrid’s U19 side from slipping to a 3-2 defeat against Trival Valderas in the Spanish Juvenile League.

The 18-year-old forward found the net as Atlético battled in a closely contested encounter, showing composure and growing confidence in front of goal. His latest strike takes his tally to two goals so far this season, underlining his steady development within the club’s youth ranks.

Despite Addo’s contribution, Atlético Madrid U19 were unable to hold off their opponents, who secured victory in a match that produced five goals and plenty of attacking moments.

Addo’s back-to-back goals will nevertheless be a positive takeaway for the young Ghanaian, who is gradually making his mark and attracting attention as one of the promising talents in Atlético’s academy setup.

With the season still in its early stages, his performances could prove crucial as he looks to cement his place and continue his rise in Spanish football.