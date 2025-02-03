13 hours ago

Rising Ghanaian footballer Shaibu Rafique Issah marked his official debut for FC Samartex 1996, the reigning Ghana Premier League champions, on Sunday, February 2, 2025.

The talented youngster featured in Matchday 19 of the 2024/2025 Ghana Premier League against Bibiani Gold Stars at the Duns Park which ended goalless draw.

Goalkeeper Issah’s debut is a significant step in his career, as he continues to develop into a formidable talent in Ghanaian football. Prior to joining Samartex, he showcased his abilities on the international stage, representing Ghana’s National Under-17 team in 2022 West Africa Football Union Zone B tournament where Ghana secured Bronze Medal.

His experience with the junior national side has been instrumental in shaping his skillset, positioning him as a promising prospect for both club and country.

FC Samartex, who are aiming to defend their league title this season, will be hoping that Rafique Issah’s addition strengthens their squad as they navigate the second half of the campaign.

The young goalkeeper’s composure and technical abilities could play a crucial role in the team’s quest for sustained dominance in Ghanaian football.

Fans of Samartex and Ghanaian football enthusiasts will be eager to see how Shaibu Rafique Issah progresses in the coming matches, as he strives to leave a lasting impact on the league champions.