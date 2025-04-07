19 hours ago

At just 17 years old, Shaibu Shafique Issah is making a bold statement in the Ghana Premier League—and his nomination for the March 2025 Goalkeeper of the Month award is more than deserved.

The former Nania FC and Sekondi Hasaacas FC shot-stopper, now commanding the goal area for FC Samartex 1996, has demonstrated maturity and composure well beyond his years. March saw Issah play 3 matches, keeping 1 clean sheet and conceding just 2 goals while remaining unbeaten. But more importantly, he helped Samartex collect 7 points out of a possible 9, winning against Nsoatreman and Medeama, and holding Asante Kotoko—one of Ghana’s most formidable sides—to a 1-1 draw.

In comparison to fellow nominees:

• Gidios Aseako and Fredrick Asare both conceded 3 goals in 4 games—Issah conceded only 2 in 3.

• While their clean sheet count matches his average, Issah boasts an undefeated month, emphasizing consistency and reliability under pressure.

• The fact that he maintained such form against clubs like Kotoko and Medeama—no easy fixtures—adds further weight to his case.

His journey is equally inspiring. From starring for Ghana’s U-17 team in the 2021 WAFU Zone B Tournament, where he helped the team secure a bronze medal, to stepping up on the Premier League stage, Shaibu’s trajectory has been steep and stunning.

At just 17, he represents the argument of the average—consistently dependable, quietly impactful, and fundamentally solid. While others may ride on longer resumes or flashier performances, Shaibu Issah’s numbers and performances represent sustainable quality—a hallmark of future greatness.

If the award is about form, consistency, and contribution to results, then Shaibu Shafique Issah should be the clear choice for Goalkeeper of the Month.