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Ghanaian midfielder Shakur Mohammed marked his Major League Soccer debut in memorable fashion, scoring in Nashville SC’s 2-0 win over Atlanta United FC on Saturday night.

The 22-year-old’s goal capped an emotional journey since arriving in the United States earlier this year. After joining Nashville in January, Mohammed initially featured for the club’s development side, Huntsville City FC, in MLS Next Pro as he worked his way into the senior squad.

His breakthrough moment came under the lights, and it proved overwhelming. Mohammed was seen in tears after scoring , reflecting both the challenges he has overcome and the significance of his achievement.

The performance also resonated beyond the pitch, drawing admiration from fellow Ghanaian Maxwell Woledzi, who shared in the pride of his compatriot’s milestone.

Mohammed’s debut goal not only secured victory for Nashville but also signalled the arrival of another promising Ghanaian talent on the MLS stage, with his perseverance now beginning to pay off.