3 hours ago

The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has cautioned the public, especially political activists to desist from sharing false information in the run-up to the 2024 general elections.

Such practices, according to the Commission, could raise tension thereby compromising peace in the country ahead of the election.

A Principal Civic Education Officer at the Asante-Akim South Municipal Directorate of the NCCE, Patrick Asare wants perpetrators of misinformation and disinformation to desist from the unpatriotic practice before it plunges the nation into chaos.

He was speaking at the inauguration of the Inter-Party Dialogue Committee at Juaso as part of efforts by the NCCE to ensure peace before, during and after the election.

The committee, among other functions, would be responsible for monitoring breaches of rules and regulations regarding the electoral processes, resolving petty conflicts, investigating cases of abuse of the rules and regulations, and issuing joint statements on political issues to diffuse tension.

Mr. Asare encouraged the public to know the source and authenticity of information they share on social media in order not to be the conduit for the dissemination of false information.

He encouraged members of the committee to promote tolerance and peaceful co-existence as key stakeholders with diverse roles in society.

The Deputy Regional Director of NCCE, Andrews Ofori Larbi, said the committee was formed to complement established structures mandated to oversee a peaceful election and charged members to make their involvement count.

He implored them to avail themselves of all activities that may require their attention as December 7 approaches.

The Municipal Director of the Electoral Commission, Mrs. Franca Dei Yeboah entreated political parties to use dialogue in seeking redress for their grievances rather than violence.

She spoke about notable flashpoints in the constituency and urged political parties and other stakeholders to take steps to eliminate tensions in those areas.

The Municipal Director also responded to some concerns raised by the political party representatives and assured them of the EC’s commitment to ensuring a free and fair election.