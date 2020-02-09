2 hours ago

It was the Bernard Benjamin Boateng show at the Nduom Park in Elmina as the home side made light work of Berekum Chelsea's impeccable away record.

The home side opened the scores as early as the third minute when Benjamin Boateng scored the first of his three goals on the day.

Veteran striker Kofi Owusu grabbed the equalizer for Berekum Chelsea in the 21st minute of the first half.

But the inspired Benjamin Boateng three minutes after the beginning of the second half restored the home side's lead to make it 2-.

Berekum Chelsea who were atop the league standings before the game could not get any answers as their often resolute defence allowed the home side add a third goal through the same Bernard Benjamin Boateng to record the second hat trick after 9 match days only after Yahaya Mohammed.

The defeat means that Chelsea who have scored fewer goals than any of the top five teams are down to fifth by virtue of goal difference.