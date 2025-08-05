6 hours ago

Popular Ghanaian dancehall artist, Charles Nii Armah Mensah, known in the entertainment industry as Shatta Wale, has accused officials from the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) of storming his home while armed.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, August 5, 2025, Shatta Wale claimed that EOCO’s Executive Director, Raymond Archer, was in charge of the operation, which he described as an act of intimidation.

While the musician did not provide specific details regarding the time or purpose of the alleged incident, he made it clear that he was unhappy with the approach.

Shatta Wale wrote:

“EOCO boss, the President of Ghana didn’t put you in that office to come and humiliate the citizens of this country. Remember God no sleep.”

The artist further suggested that the incident could have political repercussions, adding,

“Raymond Archer EOCO Boss, Ibe you go make NDC go out of power next 4yrs. Bringing guns to my house was uncalled for.”

However, EOCO has not issued any official statement in response to Shatta Wale’s claims.