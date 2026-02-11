4 hours ago

Ghanaian musician Charles Nii Armah Mensah, better known by his stage name Shatta Wale, has announced plans to invest in Ghana's agricultural industry, extending his goals beyond music.

The award-winning artist announced on social media that he had visited the Gomoa Central Special Economic Zone as a courtesy to formally express his interest in investing in the processing of meat and poultry.

Shatta Wale said the visit marked a significant step in his transition from entertainment into enterprise, with a focus on creating jobs and contributing to national development.

He expressed appreciation to the Member of Parliament for Gomoa Central, Hon. Kwame Asare Obeng, widely known as A Plus, for what he described as a warm reception and strong leadership during the visit.

According to the musician, the government’s Nkokɔ Nketenkete programme, spearheaded by President John Dramani Mahama, served as a major inspiration for his decision. He noted that the initiative demonstrates how policy can empower creatives to venture into agriculture and other productive sectors of the economy.

Shatta Wale emphasised that his move reflects a broader vision of building lasting impact beyond music.

“From music to enterprise, we’re building real impact,” he stated, underscoring his commitment to investing in industries that support food production, employment, and economic growth.