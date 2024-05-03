5 hours ago

Founder of Worldwide Miracle Outreach, Dr Lawrence Tetteh has detailed a memorable encounter in a plane between former president John Mahama and Dancehall King Shatta Wale.

Dr Lawrence Tetteh revealed over the weekend he coincidentally boarded the same plane to London with the duo and they were seated not too apart from each other.

According to him, he was approached by Shatta Wale to lead him to John Mahama’s aisle for a brief encounter, which he agreed to, being a mutual of the two parties.

“Shatta Wale came to me and said ‘my father, I want you to do me a favour. I threw certain words at former President Mahama and I feel very guilty to go to him.’ I held his hand and I marched him there. It was on the plane, publicly and I have videos of it I will share”.

Dr Lawrence said he was left bewildered when Shatta Wale broke down in tears and went on his knees upon being ushered to Mahama’s seat. how

He revealed Shatta profusely apologized to the ex-president for using unpleasant language on him during one of his unwarranted outbursts some years back.

His disrespect strained the friendship he once brew with Mahama during his campaign tour where Shatta engaged the crowd.

Nonetheless, Dr Lawrence, in an interview on GTV monitored by Adomonline.com, said Mahama wholeheartedly accepted the apology and even made jest of the situation.

He however cautioned him to be of his best behavior being a personality some persons look up to.

Dr Lawrence said Shatta showcased humility and accepted his fault while assuring no repetition of his actions.