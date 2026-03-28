5 hours ago

Dancehall artist Shatta Wale has called on young people to embrace discipline and explore opportunities in agribusiness, describing agriculture as a practical and sustainable pathway to financial independence in Ghana.

The musician made the appeal while addressing participants at the Youth in Palm Plantation Summit, an initiative held under the theme “Empowering the Youth in Agribusiness.”

The programme is aimed at tackling youth unemployment by encouraging large-scale participation in palm cultivation and other agricultural ventures.

A Shift from Migration to Local Opportunity

Speaking to a gathering of young participants, Shatta Wale urged Ghanaian youth to reconsider the growing trend of seeking opportunities abroad, stressing that viable economic prospects exist within the country if individuals remain focused and committed.

“There is a bigger picture ahead when you have patience and the determination to move mountains,” he said. “People often say Shatta does not travel and so on, but I tell them that when you are disciplined and focused, there is money to be made in Ghana.”

His comments come at a time when conversations around youth unemployment and migration continue to dominate national discourse, with many young Ghanaians seeking greener pastures outside the country.

Agriculture as a Wealth-Creation Tool

At the centre of his message was a strong endorsement of agribusiness, particularly palm plantation, as a viable avenue for long-term wealth creation.

The summit highlighted the economic potential of the sector, positioning it as an underutilised opportunity capable of transforming livelihoods.

Shatta Wale described the initiative as one that aligns with his personal values of empowerment and self-reliance, encouraging participants to take advantage of the guidance and resources being offered.

“The youth in palm plantation is something very dear to me. This is your chance to become who you aspire to be,” he stated.

Importance of Networks And Mentorship

Beyond individual effort, the artist underscored the role of mentorship and strategic connections in building successful ventures. According to him, aligning with the right people can significantly enhance business growth and sustainability.

“Most importantly, when you are connected to the right people in this country who can guide and support you, it will help your business to grow,” he noted.

From Music To Entrepreneurship Advocacy

Over the years, Shatta Wale has expanded his influence beyond music into entrepreneurship and youth advocacy, often promoting self-sufficiency and local economic participation. His engagement with initiatives such as the palm plantation summit reflects a broader effort to inspire young people to diversify their ambitions beyond entertainment.

He encouraged participants to emulate his journey by building ventures that not only sustain them financially but also support their families and communities.

“This is a significant opportunity for us, and I urge everyone to support it,” he added.

A Broader National Conversation

The summit forms part of ongoing efforts by stakeholders to reposition agriculture as an attractive sector for young people, countering perceptions that it is less lucrative than other industries.

Shatta Wale’s involvement adds celebrity influence to the campaign, potentially increasing youth interest in agribusiness as Ghana continues to explore solutions to unemployment and economic growth.