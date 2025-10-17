Ghanaian dancehall star Shatta Wale has confirmed that plans are underway for a lavish white wedding with his fiancée, Maali Della Tetteh.

Speaking on PrimeTime with George Quaye on Joy Prime TV, the “Street Crown” hitmaker disclosed that while he has already completed some customary marriage rites, he is now saving for a grand ceremony.

“I am married already. Or is it because I have not said it?” he quipped when asked about his marital status.

Shatta explained that he has formally met Maali’s family, received their blessings, and presented drinks and items as part of the traditional introduction.

“I felt the only appropriate thing I have done with Maali is meeting her parents with a couple of people and her father has really accepted me,” he said.

He added, “I am saving for that. I am saving for my grand wedding.”

Shatta Wale and Maali have been publicly linked since early 2023. Their relationship drew attention after he released the song Maali, which he revealed was inspired by her. The couple also shares a child, and Shatta has often described Maali as his “peace” and “biggest motivation.”

The upcoming wedding is expected to be one of the most talked-about celebrity events in Ghana’s entertainment scene.