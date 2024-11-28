7 hours ago

Dancehall King Shatta Wale has extended a generous hand to a talented 19-year-old artist, Priscilla, by gifting her GHS 20,000 to support her education.

The heartwarming gesture occurred when Priscilla visited Shatta Wale at his studio to present him with a stunning handmade pencil art she had created.

Touched by her artistry, the musician engaged her in conversation and discovered her financial struggles.

Priscilla revealed through tears that she had been unable to pursue tertiary education after completing senior high school due to a lack of funds, which caused her to put her dreams on hold.

Moved by her story, Shatta Wale pledged to support her education by providing a full scholarship to any school of her choice, starting with the GHS 20,000 donation.

A video shared by his manager, Sammy Flex, showed the artist handing over the money to an adult believed to be Priscilla’s mother, while the family expressed heartfelt gratitude.

The family showered prayers and blessings on Shatta Wale, thanking him for his generosity and wishing him continued prosperity.

Watch video below: