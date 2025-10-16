1 hour ago

Ghanaian dancehall icon Shatta Wale has extended a personal invitation to Black Stars goalkeeper Benjamin Asare to attend his 41st birthday celebration, set to take place on Saturday, October 19 at Independence Square in Accra.

The gesture comes in response to Asare’s public admiration for Shatta Wale, whom he credits as a source of motivation before matches for Hearts of Oak and the national team.

“I am a big fan of Shatta Wale and he inspires me a lot to keep clean sheets for the Black Stars,” Asare shared in a recent interview with media sensation, Code Micky.

The Call from Shatta Movement

Shatta Wale’s manager, Sammy Flex, took to social media to rally the Shatta Movement:

“Very urgent please! Someone should help me contact Benjamin Asare… Shatta Wale wants him to grace his birthday event on Saturday.”

The celebration marks a cultural crossover moment, where music and football unite, reflecting the deep connection between Ghana’s entertainment and sports communities.

Asare’s Rise to Stardom



5 clean sheets in 6 matches during World Cup qualifiers



First-choice goalkeeper for Ghana ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup



Known for his composure, leadership, and fan-favorite status

With the World Cup on the horizon and Shatta Wale’s birthday drawing national attention, Asare’s presence at the event would symbolize unity, inspiration, and celebration of Ghanaian excellence.