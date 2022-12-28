1 hour ago

Afrobeat sensation, Kay9ice, has congratulated Shatta Wale for a very successful Freedom Wave concert held at the Accra Sports Stadium.

According to him, Shatta Wale’s ability to put up such a massive show is an inspiration to young Artists including him.

The second edition of the Freedom Wave concert witnessed a staggering number of people trooping to the stadium for the concert, which featured thrilling performances from the two headline acts, Shatta Wale and Medikal.

Despite being billed to perform on the night, Kay9ice couldn’t thrill the thousands due to some circumstances, but was elated with the success of the show.

Kay9ice, who regards Shatta Wale as a godfather in a social media post, was grateful for the opportunity offered him despite the no show.

“I am always grateful to Shatta Wale for putting me on the bill of artistes to perform despite not being able to do so for various reasons,” he wrote.

He continued that,”I want to congratulate him on a massive concert and look forward to working more with him in the near future.”

He further went ahead to thank the manager of Medikal, Flow Delly who assisted in getting him the chance to perform.

Kay9ice continues to make waves with his groundbreaking single “Fakye,” which features award-winning songstress Adina.