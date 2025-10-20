29 minutes ago

Fans at Black Star Square witnessed a touching moment when Shatta Wale paused his electrifying performance to invite his wife, Maali, on stage during the Shatta Fest 2025 x Shattabration: The King Calls concert on Saturday, October 18, 2025.

The self-acclaimed Dancehall King introduced Maali to the roaring crowd, describing her as his “queen and biggest blessing.” The two shared a heartfelt embrace as fans erupted in cheers, chanting her name and waving their phones in admiration.

The romantic gesture quickly became one of the standout highlights of the star-studded event, which also featured thrilling performances from Sarkodie, Samini, Medikal, Wendy Shay, and Kelvynboy.

Powered by MoMo Fest (Mobile Money Ghana Limited) with support from Shaxi and Charterhouse, the free concert drew tens of thousands of fans who gathered to celebrate Shatta Wale’s birthday in grand style.

The tender onstage moment not only showcased Shatta Wale’s softer side but also added a personal touch to a night already filled with energy, love, and celebration.