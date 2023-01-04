2 hours ago

Shatta Wale's ex-girlfriend, Michy, has alleged that the dancehall artiste owes her a lot of money.

According to Michy, after featuring on the 'Low Tempo' song, Shatta has refused to pay what is due her, from the Youtube revenue.

"I have stated on several occasions that I don't need a collabo from Shatta Wale because I have the biggest collabo with him ... 'Low Tempo' has over 7 million views on Youtube...and Shatta hasn't paid me for that -- he owes me a lot of money and you know, I will collect it." She alleged in a viral video.

Laying down her rules should they produce another song in the future, Michy, without mincing words said, "Shatta will pay me before I would do another collabo with me...He will really pay big before I do it".

Earlier, Michy in a discussion on Hitzfm disclosed that she and Shatta Wale barely communicate.

This was after she declined to speak about him while promoting Yvonne Nelson's movie titled 'The Men We Love'.