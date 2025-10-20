1 hour ago

Ghanaian dancehall icon Shatta Wale paid glowing tribute to Samini, hailing him as a trailblazer who paved the way for today’s generation of music stars.

The touching moment occurred during Shatta Wale’s 40th birthday celebration at Independence Square on October 18, 2025, as part of the highly anticipated Shatta Fest 2025.

Introducing Samini to a sea of fans, Shatta Wale described him as “one of Ghana’s greatest legends” and applauded his groundbreaking work that helped put Ghanaian dancehall and reggae music on the global stage.

“Ladies and gentlemen, the person I’m coming to introduce today is one of Ghana’s greatest legends,” Shatta Wale declared. “He is somebody who paved the way for us all.”

The recognition was particularly powerful given the duo’s long history of rivalry. The two stars shared the stage for a rare joint performance of their 2019 collaboration “Celebration,” signaling reconciliation and mutual respect.

Shatta Wale highlighted Samini’s early international tours in America, Canada, and Europe, crediting him with inspiring younger artists to dream beyond Ghana’s borders.

Samini, the first Ghanaian to win a MOBO Award, has long been celebrated as a pioneer who opened global doors for Ghanaian music.

The star-studded Shatta Fest 2025, powered by Mobile Money Ghana Limited (MTN MoMo), also featured performances by Wendy Shay, Medikal, Tinny, Jupitar, and others. The event, hosted by Adom TV’s Sister Sandy, saw fans dressed in white to symbolize unity and gratitude.

Beyond the festivities, Shatta Wale’s public homage to Samini transformed the night into a celebration of legacy, respect, and reconciliation — uniting generations of Ghanaian music lovers under one roof.