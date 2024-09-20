1 hour ago

Dancehall king Shatta Wale brought the streets of Accra to a standstill as he rained cash on traders at Kantamanto during a promotional drive for his upcoming Shatta and Fans Album (SAFA).

The event, which took place on Friday, saw the artist moving through the principal streets of Accra in a convoy, captivating fans with his signature flair.

He made his way from Accra Mall, driving through Tudu before arriving at the bustling Kantamanto market.

As part of his promotion for the highly anticipated SAFA album, the singer generously threw wads of cash into the air, much to the delight of traders and fans who scrambled to catch their share.

The SAFA album, as Shatta Wale described, is a tribute to the loyal fans who have supported him throughout his career.

Video below: