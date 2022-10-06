3 hours ago

Maverick musician, Shatta Wale, has laughed off persons who have decided to pitch him against new sensation Black Sherif.

Shatta Wale's name entered social medial trends following the release of Black Sherif's maiden album 'The Villain I never Was' on Thursday, October 6.

According to critics of the dancehall singer, the young rapper's new project will do better on musical charts compared to Shatta's upcoming Gift Of God (GOG) album set to be released on the occasion of Shatta's birthday, October 17.

Reacting to the unnecessary comparison and hate comments directed at him, the famous musician and leader of the Shatta Movement explained that he won't mind if Black Sherif's maiden album performed better than the album he sent 3 years to produce.

According to him, a win for Blacko is a win for the music industry and Ghana at large.

"Eeerrrhhh if Blacko’s album will do better than us kwraaa we like and we hear …at the end of the day Ghana wins …Foolish people …All be money matter -You too find something to do and stop that Nonsense...MAKE MONEY in your own way !! #SM4LYF," read Shatta's Facebook post.

Earlier this week, the dancehall musician iterated that his album was going to reign in the entire month of October and beyond.

In a separate post, he added: "These streets I come from no be for the weak ooooo. I say am again ayoooo!! Don’t deh form street boy if you know you not …This ALBUM GO SCATTER THEIR BRAIN. You ppl deh try sha Hellooo."

Meanwhile, Blacko has topped social media trends with his 14-track album.

Check out Shatta's posts below: