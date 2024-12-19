2 hours ago

Ghanaian dancehall artiste Charles Nii Armah Mensah popularly known as Shatta Wale has detailed how legendary Hip-Life artiste, Tinny supported him during his struggling days.

Speaking on the Time with Hammer podcast, on December 16, 2024, Shatta Wale opened up on how he crossed paths with Tinny.

“Tinny met me in Labadi when I was on the streets and was staying with some friends in Labadi. He listened to my song and came to look for me in my house and that was like my second breakthrough.

“I was home and someone came to call me that Tinny was looking for me, everyone had already gathered outside, he was in his car and I heard him mention my name that I should come closer. I then asked myself that 'am I that important?' Wale recounted.

Shatta Wale further explained how Tinny's arrival in his life triggered an upturn in the fortunes of his career.

“He took me to the studio after that. From there he became like a godfather to me. Tinny was the only person that, when I was broke back then, gave me money. Tinny bought Blackberry when it was launched, he bought things from America for me. Those times he could give me like $500 and sometimes $1000. I used to smoke a lot back then so he gave me the money, then I used it to get the things for smoking. But now that I have my own money I barely smoke.

“Tinny was taking care of me, I was feeling so comfortable and I wasn’t misusing it. When I met my first girl, he had to go and give the girl money because I wasn’t having anything at that time. When I talk about Ghanaian artistes who have really helped me to survive, it’s Tinny and I always give him that respect," he expressed.

“I still owe him now and I really want to do things for him. Most of the time I like to call him and tell him that I’m working hard so he should give me some chance so that I can be able to show my gratitude," he said.

Watch the full video below: