3 hours ago

Ghanaian dancehall artiste Shatta Wale has strongly reacted to a recent prophecy claiming he would be fatally shot by gunmen, denouncing the message as fear-mongering and attention-seeking.

The self-proclaimed prophet alleged in a viral video that he had seen a vision in which Shatta Wale was pursued by ten armed men.

Though the musician reportedly escaped the first ambush, the prophecy went on to suggest that he was eventually killed by a separate group of three assailants after appearing online to thank God for surviving the initial attack.

Shatta Wale responded fiercely in a video shared on social media, accusing the prophet—and others like him—of spreading panic and exploiting celebrities for clout.

He condemned the growing trend of what he called “death threats disguised as prophecies,” warning that such behavior not only traumatizes individuals but undermines public peace.

He also called on the Ghana Police Service to arrest the prophet within a week, stating that failure to act would force him to take matters into his own hands in a way that “would serve as a lesson to the country.”

This incident adds to ongoing national debate over controversial prophecies targeting public figures.

The Ghana Police Service has previously cautioned religious leaders against making unverified death predictions, especially those that incite fear or disrupt social harmony.