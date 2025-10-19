1 hour ago

A sea of fans flooded Black Star Square in Accra on Saturday, October 18, 2025, to celebrate Shatta Wale’s birthday at his highly anticipated concert, “Shatta Fest 2025 x Shattabration: The King Calls.”

Crowds began arriving hours before the 4:00 p.m. start time, with the venue and nearby streets filled by sunset. Thousands of supporters, many dressed in white, gathered to honour the self-proclaimed Dancehall King, whose birthday was on October 17.

The free concert, organized to show appreciation to fans for their years of loyalty, featured an impressive lineup of performers, including Sarkodie, Samini, Wendy Shay, Medikal, Kelvynboy, Amerado, DarkoVibes, Tinny, JZyNo, Kwame Yogot, and DopeNation. Each artiste delivered powerful performances that kept the energy high through the night.

One of the night’s most emotional highlights came when Shatta Wale presented a citation to rapper Tinny, thanking him for his early support in his career. He also mediated a reconciliation between Nigerian influencers Peller and Big Jiggy, urging unity within the entertainment community.

The concert, powered by MoMo Fest (Mobile Money Ghana Limited) with support from Shaxi and Charterhouse, lasted until 7:05 a.m. on Sunday, marking one of the biggest live music events in recent memory.

Fans and industry observers have since lauded Shatta Wale for his charisma, artistry, and ability to draw massive crowds.

Born Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jr., Shatta Wale remains one of Ghana’s most influential musicians, known for chart-topping hits like Dancehall King, My Level, and Taking Over. His collaboration with Beyoncé on Already propelled him to global fame.

He recently submitted his new single “Street Crown” for Grammy Awards consideration, expressing hope that it could earn Ghana another moment of international recognition.