1 hour ago

Dancehall superstar Shatta Wale has advised his followers to make better use of their time, stressing that effective time management is the foundation of success.

Speaking during a live TikTok session on Wednesday, the musician explained that how people organize and prioritize their daily activities determines how fast they can achieve their ambitions.

Using his own life as an example, Shatta Wale revealed that his purple Lamborghini Urus, often viewed by fans as a symbol of luxury, represents a personal achievement he had long envisioned.

“I see my Lamborghini like a taxi — nothing special. It’s just an everyday car. People treat it like a luxury item, but to me, it’s something I manifested years ago. It was only a matter of time before it became real,” he said.

“The time some people should spend working, they go to church. When they should be chasing money, they’re hanging out with friends. And when they should be building their business, they’re doing something else,” he noted.

During a TikTok live session today, Shatta Wale was in high spirits, advising fans to believe in God and stop doubting Him. He also encouraged them to make good use of their time because time is everything. pic.twitter.com/YcJySvH8gR

— Jasper Ziggle 🥷🇬🇭 🇺🇸 (@JasperZiggle) October 15, 2025