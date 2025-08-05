6 hours ago

The Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) has confirmed conducting a legal search and seizure operation at the residence of Ghanaian dancehall artist, Charles Nii Armah Mensah, popularly known as Shatta Wale, in Trassaco Valley Phase 1.

The operation, carried out by EOCO's Surveillance and Asset Recovery Unit (SARU) in June 2025, was prompted by a 2023 request from the United States Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Department of Justice (DOJ). This was part of an ongoing international investigation into financial crimes.

As a result of the operation, EOCO officers seized a 2019 Lamborghini Urus, which was reportedly linked to criminal proceeds belonging to Nana Kwabena Amuah, a Ghanaian currently serving an 86-month sentence in the U.S. for multiple financial offenses. Authorities in both the U.S. and Ghana claim the vehicle was purchased with illicit funds from Amuah’s criminal activities and had been traced to Shatta Wale.

EOCO has emphasised that the operation was conducted lawfully and smoothly, with officers described as “professional and civil” throughout the process.

Shatta Wale, according to sources, reportedly requested that the seizure not be made public, citing concerns that the vehicle was a key part of his brand image and that the publicity could harm his reputation. He voluntarily handed over the vehicle, which is now in EOCO’s custody.

Regarding the presence of armed officers during the operation, EOCO explained that it is standard procedure for SARU officers to be armed to ensure the safety of all involved in such high-stakes operations.

As part of the international investigation, the FBI and DOJ are preparing to send a formal Mutual Legal Assistance (MLA) request to the Government of Ghana for the repatriation of the Lamborghini, which will aid in the recovery of a $4.7 million restitution ordered for Amuah’s crimes.

EOCO also revealed that both Shatta Wale and a former senior officer of Ghana’s National Signals Bureau (NSB) have been designated as persons of interest and are expected to be invited for questioning as part of the investigation.

Finally, EOCO stated that it may share the outcome of the investigation with the FBI and DOJ as part of its ongoing cooperation with international authorities.