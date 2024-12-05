25 minutes ago

Picture of the house Shatta Wale bought for his mother

Shatta Wale‘s mother, Elsie Avemegah, has finally laid to rest rumours of neglect by her son as she joyously testified in church about receiving a brand-new three-bedroom house from him.

The heartwarming news comes after years of public controversy surrounding the strained relationship between Shatta Wale and his mother, which began making headlines in 2022.

Back then, Elsie claimed she had been evicted from her East Legon apartment and had not seen her son in over five years.

The issue escalated earlier this year when reports suggested her situation had worsened, leading critics to accuse the dancehall star of being uncaring.

Shatta Wale, however, consistently refuted the allegations, pointing to efforts he had made over the years, including providing cars and renting a house for his mother.

Despite this, the criticisms persisted, prompting him and his team to take decisive action.

In a video shared on December 3, 2024, on Shatta Wale’s YouTube channel, Sammy Flex, Shatta’s manager, revealed that the team purchased the house for Elsie in September 2024.

Following that revelation, a new video that zionfelix.net has chanced on has Madam Elsie Avemegah in church, joyfully testifying about the “miracle” that led to her son purchasing the home.

In the video, Elsie is seen standing before her congregation, excitedly sharing her testimony with the pastor and church members.

Her pastor, clearly moved, shouted multiple times, “This is the Lord’s doing! A true miracle!” as the congregation joined in celebration.

See the video below: