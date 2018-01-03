11 minutes ago

Kwabena Awuku, the official photographer of dancehall artiste Shatta Wale, is reported to have given blogger Kobby Kyei a resounding slap last night.

The incident, according to reports, happened at the Takoradi Jubilee Park during Kofi Kinaata’s ‘Made In Taadi’ concert.

In a Facebook post by Arnold Mensah Elavanyo of Zylofon FM, the blogger recounting his ordeal said the attack from the photographer widely known as Awuku Photos, was unprovoked.

It read: “I just got off the phone with him and according to him, Awuku Photos gave him a very heavy and dirty slap which left his specs broken yesterday at Kinaata's show. He tells me he was going backstage to get his power bank when he met Awuku. Greeted him and the next thing he gets is his ‘untimely’ slap. At the time, Shatta was on stage performing.

"Kobby had no option than to leave the event grounds immediately to his hotel room to sob. Why should this happen? He is deeply hurt in his left eye. Guys this act by Awuku was highly uncalled for if it is true and exactly how Kobby Kyei narrates it. One love. #Vibesin5.”

‘Made In Taadi’ is an annual music festival by Tarkodie-based artiste Kofi Kinaata, aimed at giving back to his community for the support.

Ghanaweb