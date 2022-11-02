1 hour ago

Ghana Police Service, in an official statement, have announced that dancehall musician Shatta Wale has been contacted to assist with investigations into the 2014 murder of Fennec Okyere.

This comes after the musician confessed in a Facebook post that his former manager, Bullgod, had a hand in the death of Fennec.

"Bull Dog since u r bringing out secrets. You will tell Ghanaians. What happen to Fenicks Murder !! And I am not joking about this time!! I am ready to tell the court about what you told me about you and your men and how planned that foolish act get ready. This Akuffo Addo won’t give you a murder chance to be on our streets !!! Watch how this ends !!! You can’t fight time!" read the post sighted by GhanaWeb.

The police statement signed by the Director of Public Affairs, Grace Ansah-Akrofi, noted that they "have made contact with Shatta Wale, who is cooperating with us on the matter."

Read the full statement below:

1. The attention of the Ghana Police Service has been drawn to a tweet by Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jnr., popularly known as Shatta Wale regarding the death of artiste Manager Fennec Okyere.

3. The Police would like to put on record that the recently established Cold Case Unit, has been working for months on all unresolved murder cases, including that of Fennec Okyere with support from the affected families.

4. This new development from Shatta Wale is therefore going to complement our ongoing investigation.

5. We would like to take this opportunity to thank all the families who have been working with the Cold Case Unit since its establishment for their cooperation and understanding.

6. We wish to assure the public that the Police will continue to work relentlessly on these cases in order to bring closure to the affected families.