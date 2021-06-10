9 hours ago

English third tier side Sheffield Wednesday are keen on keeping England-born Ghanaian teenager Charles Ekow Nartey Hagan as they prepare for another challenging season in the League One.

It is a major boost for Wednesday to keep Hagan, who has turned to one of a sought-after dynamo this summer.

The 19 year old Hagan joined Wednesday from Chelsea and his services would be needed by the Owls.

According to The Star, Sheffield Wednesday have held positive talks with young forward Charles Hagan and they are closing in on agreement to keep the academy starlet at the club. Hagan’s current deal is due to expire at the end of the month and Wednesday are working hard to avoid losing him on a free transfer.

The report claims that Hagan is highly-rated by Darren Moore and that he could have a chance to seal regular first-team minutes in League One if he remains at the club. He has also had interest from Premier League, Championship and League One clubs, with Brentford, Stoke and Charlton said to be monitoring his situation.

Hagan’s preference is to stay at Hillsborough and compete for his spot in the first-team as the 19-year-old eyes the next step in his development. This, however, is not the case with Osaze Urhoghide as the young defender has decided to reject the club’s efforts to keep him at the club and as such, he will leave at the end of June.