1 hour ago

A Coronavirus patience has recovered after going for treatment at the Amen Scientific Herbal hospital, the CEO Dr Sheikh Amin Bonsu has said.

The CEO of Amen Scientific Herbal Hospital, a renowned Herbal Hospital in Ghana, known for healing of diseases, revealed how he cured a United Kingdom returnee of Corona virus when a group of pressmen call on him.

According to the statement, a Ghanaian arrived from the United Kingdom (UK) and was suspecting that she could have contracted the virus since her brother had died of the virus in the UK.

She abided by the self isolation measures prescribed by government. She only discovered on the 20th day that she had serious difficulty in breathing and severe body pains, he said.

According to Dr Amin, she could not even help herself to the washroom.

"She sent her son to get medicine from us (Amen Scientific Herbal Hospital) to combat the symptoms of the Corona virus, Dr Amin said.

"We delivered the medicine at her doorstep and directed her as to how to use it (put the medicine in warm water and the dosage to take.

"The medicine was administered at 12pm, in less than an hour, before 1pm she was relieved of the difficulty in breathing and felt good."

He said the medicine was very effective and faste healer.

"At once, one who was on the verge of dying is now active and was feeling better within two days," he said.

"She continued to use the medicine and by two days she felt better from all the pains and difficulty to breath."

Bonsu added that his firm had the remedy for Covid 19 long before Madagascar created a solution to the virus saying that Amen Scientific Herbal had produced drugs for serious difficulty in breathing, respiratory related disorders and drugs for boosting immune system.

These drugs are Testico, Fever-Mix and Webco. The drugs, he said, have been taken to Saudi Arabia to treat respiratory system of Corona Virus.

“People who go to Hajj usually experience respiratory disorders alike.The medicine was taken there and the directives was to use higher dosage of it in warm water and taken. By the grace of God the medicine worked perfectly.”

Two people from the United States of America who were under Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and were almost dying for testing positive of the virus were healed from the virus within a space of two weeks.

He further mentioned that the medicines have already been tested and approved from the Laboratory at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Mampong. The Food and and Drugs Authority (FDA) has also approved of the medicines.

These drugs, Testico, Fever-Mix and Webco, he said, were already in existence before the spread of the Corona Virus.

Bonsu stated that he is already in touch with the Government’s team in charge of the Covid 19 pandemic about its remedy saying that the Government is yet to give approval.

“As soon as we are given the opportunity we can confidently say that our problem has been solved. We only hope that Government will act quickly,” he said.

He however, advice citizens all over the world to maintain the social distancing measures, use face mask, wash hands under running water with soap and sanitize hands regularly

Source: Dickson Boadi