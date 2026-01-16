50 minutes ago

The Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Shippers’ Authority (GSA), Professor Ransford Gyampo, has secured the support of the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, to fast-track the completion of Phase One of the Boankra Integrated Logistics Terminal Project.

During a courtesy visit to the Asantehene ahead of a planned engagement, Prof. Gyampo highlighted the strategic importance of completing the Boankra infrastructure, which is expected to ease congestion at Ghana’s seaports and enhance the country’s regional trade competitiveness.

Sharing details of the visit on Facebook, Prof. Gyampo described the encounter as “very personal and private” and “a humbling occasion” with the King, whom he praised as “wise” and deeply informed about national development issues. He expressed appreciation that Otumfuo had been following the progress of the Boankra project, noting that it reaffirmed the monarch’s strong interest in Ghana’s development agenda.

Prof. Gyampo revealed that the Asantehene pledged his support in mobilizing the necessary funding to complete Phase One of the Boankra project—a milestone seen as critical for Ghana’s transport and logistics sector.

The Boankra Integrated Logistics Terminal, also referred to as the Boankra Inland Port, has been recognised by stakeholders as a transformative infrastructure initiative that can unlock economic opportunities by improving cargo movement between coastal ports and inland trade corridors.

Recent updates indicate that Phase One of the project is over 80% complete, bringing Ghana closer to realising the terminal’s full potential.

As CEO of the GSA, Prof. Gyampo has consistently championed the timely delivery of the project, highlighting its capacity to expand Ghana’s export potential and reinforce the country’s position as a leading logistics hub in West Africa.