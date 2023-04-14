2 hours ago

Netizens have been submerged into a state of confusion after chancing on a purported miracle Sonnie Badu had performed in his church, Rockhill Chapel.

A red substance believed to be blood was spotted in the palms of one of his congregants during an anointing service and this has sparked a discussion on social media.

In a video shared on his Instagram, a lady stood in the church with her arms stretched and shivering.

Her palms were greased with oil and a mixture of blood.

This was after Sonnie Badu was said to have taken turns to oil some of his congregants during the anointing and deliverance service held in his church at Atlanta, United States.

Reacting to the strange development, Mr. Badu yelled in excitement after seeing the red substance in the lady’s palm.

It became a centre of attraction as all cameras and church members tried to catch a glimpse of the ‘miracle’.

Rev. Badu pointed at the woman’s palm and said: “I’m seeing the blood. It is turning into blood. I saw it. Look at that, the oil is turning into blood, it’s turning into red and all. Oh my God, look at that. I saw the blood fall into her hands. Let the blood of the lamb break every evil covenant."

The congregants clapped as they looked on with amazement.

He shared the video on his Instagram with the caption:

“I have been asking God to show up mightlly in our services and last nights God truly did … The anointing oil turned into BLOOD .. Of course, it’s Holy Week and I have been teaching on the blood. This was not a coincidence it’s was an affirmation that his blood still carries power .. Today, I command the blood to heal you and all your family members - of any generational sicknesses in the name of Jesus.”

His post has since stirred mixed reactions on social media as netizens have either believed or doubted him.

“If God turned water into wine what is hard for him what is serious about he turning oil to blood most people are still lost omg,” An Instagram user wrote beneath the comment section of his post.

“With all due respect My guy we grow pass this kominiini,” said another.

Ghanaian rapper, Pappy Kojo, also wrote; “Glory to the most high.”

Watch the video below:

Source: Ghanaweb