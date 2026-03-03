4 hours ago

Residents of Assin Fosu Habitat in the Assin Fosu Municipality of the Central Region have been left reeling following the death of a private school teacher, Emmanuel Kofi Quanoo, who allegedly took his own life.

The motive behind the incident remains unclear.

Mr Quanoo, who also worked as a taxi driver, was a teacher at Assin Dompim Academy Basic School. He is survived by his wife and two young children.

Sources at the school said he had been absent from work for some time and only resumed duties recently. On the day of the incident, he reportedly left the campus around midday after the second break, telling colleagues he was heading home to seek medical attention.

Later, news emerged that he had allegedly hanged himself in his room at Assin Fosu.

In a tragic turn of events, his two daughters, aged eight and seven, are said to have discovered him unresponsive when they returned home from school and subsequently raised the alarm.

The matter has been reported to the police, who have commenced investigations to establish the circumstances surrounding his death.

In a separate incident within the same municipality, a 43-year-old farmer identified as Ato Kwamena is also reported to have died after allegedly shooting himself at Assin Betinsinso.

Family sources indicated that he contacted one of his brothers shortly after the incident, saying he had shot himself and urgently needed assistance.

He was rushed to a nearby health facility but was pronounced dead on arrival.

Police are investigating both cases.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in emotional distress, consider reaching out to a trusted family member, community leader, religious counsellor, or a mental health professional for support. Seeking help can make a difference.