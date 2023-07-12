3 hours ago

Today, July 11, marked the 81st birthday of veteran actor Olu Jacobs and his wife, Joke Silva has gushed over him.

Celebrating her husband's birthday, Joke Silva posted a photo of the veteran actor on her Instagram page.

Joke Silva revealed that their son has been celebrating Olu Jacobs' birthday since May, but today is the official day for the celebration.

The loving and proud woman gave gratitude to God and prayed constantly for her husband.

She wrote: “Show boy. Happy birthday dearest as you add plus 1 @_olujacobs God is good… always Sir Js fans have been celebrating his birthday since May. Note…. Today is the official day 11th July”.

See some comments here:

mofedamijo: "Happy birthday pathfinder. My knees are on the ground. Because you are, I’m"

ariesntaurus_events: "The pathfinder himself. The man that makes it easy to love him,to respect him,to honour him,to make him a mentor.A national treasure and a global icon..We love you inspite of any health challenges.You are widely honoured the man that makes the screen fascinating to see in my early days"

femiadebayosalami: "Happy birthday Daddy..LLNP"

mariachikebenjamin: "Happy birthday to a blessed man"

btmax_fashion: "Happy Birthday to a Worldwide Legend Many more years ahead sir"

oyetundeoluwatoyin: "Happy birthday Sir,and best wishes"

adesholasuccess: "Happy birthday grandpa"

Source: www.mynigeria.com