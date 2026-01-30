10 hours ago

Ghanaian rapper Showboy found himself at the centre of a heated confrontation with police officers on the morning of January 30, 2026, after a team from the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) reportedly stormed his residence in an attempt to arrest him.

The tense encounter, which unfolded around 10:30 a.m., was streamed live on TikTok, drawing thousands of viewers who watched in real time as the musician challenged the officers’ actions.

Footage from the broadcast shows about seven plainclothes officers inside Showboy’s home, with the rapper firmly refusing to accompany them unless they produced a valid arrest warrant and proper identification.

“Without a warrant, I’m not going anywhere,” Showboy declared during the live stream. “You enter my private property and expect me to follow you. Show me the court order and your ID.”

Online supporters flooded the livestream with comments questioning the legality of the operation, echoing the rapper’s demand for due process.

Initial reports claimed the arrest attempt was linked to an alleged blackmail case involving businessman David Mensah, popularly known as Davido GH. However, Showboy dismissed the accusation, stating that the officers later told him the issue related to “publication of false news.”

According to him, neither he nor his legal team had been formally notified of the specific publication or complaint forming the basis of the attempted arrest.

He maintained that without a judicial warrant, the move was unlawful and amounted to an invasion of his rights.

As of the time of reporting, the Ghana Police Service had not released an official statement clarifying the purpose of the raid or whether any further action would be taken.